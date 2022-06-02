CHICAGO — Residents of a downtown high rise, who say they have been without air conditioning for most of the week, are at their wit’s end.

On a warm sunny day, Shoreham at Lakeshore East residents told WGN News they were receiving more air outside than inside their highrise apartments. A woman, who did not wish to be identified by WGN News, said the building had been without air conditioning since Sunday. Since then, temperatures inside the apartments have soared to the 80s.

One tenant says the heat took a toll on his health.

“I went out here to walk and started to get dizzy,” he said.

Messages shared with residents from management have given residents some insight into when officials would fix the air conditioning. Initial notes stated that the air would be back on Wednesday, June 1. But locals said through most of Thursday, the lack of A/C remained.

“Let’s have water delivered to the building and make sure everybody is staying extra hydrated,” the tenant said. “This shouldn’t be an expense that’s put on the residents to try to make sure everybody around here who might not be able to leave the building can actually get the resources that they need.”

Officials with Waterton, the managing company at Shoreham at Lakeshore East, told WGN News that the primary motor failure in the building’s cooling plant caused the air to go out. The team added that work on the new motor started immediately. In a portion of a statement, the senior vice president of operations for Waterton says, in part, “The process was slightly delayed due to the national holiday, as well as current supply constraints. We can confirm installation work has commenced and we expect the system to be back online shortly. We would like to thank our residents for their patience during this time and we will continue to provide them with updates as to the status of the HVAC system.”

The air conditioning has since been turned on since.

Although updates came through an internal system, residents hope management will communicate better and do more to help. Residents add that day before the A/C went out, they were alerted about an electrical fire in the building from a neighborhood app, not from management.