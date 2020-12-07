La Grange restaurant offering deliveries by the Grinch

LA GRANGE, Ill. — A popular Italian restaurant in La Grange just hired a grumpy new delivery driver for the holidays.

Antonino’s, located at 701 W Hillgrove Ave., is offering deliveries from the Grinch on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays through Christmas.

According to the restaurant, spots for the special delivery are filling up quickly, so reserve your order soon.

If you live outside the restaurant’s delivery range, the Grinch will be available to hand you your meal curbside on Tuesdays.

For more information, go to: www.antoninosristorante.com