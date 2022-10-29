CHICAGO — The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is returning to Chicago Saturday to fundraise and educate the public on breast cancer.

The world’s leading breast cancer organization is holding its 25th anniversary Komen Chicago Race for Cure at Soldier Field, after two years of virtual gatherings.

Proceeds will be donated to Komen’s mission, fund groundbreaking research and give direct support to those battling breast cancer.

The event is from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit: Susan G. Komen® Announces The 25TH Anniversary Race For The Cure To Be Held At Chicago At Historic Soldier Field – Susan G. Komen®