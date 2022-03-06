Kline Creek Farm takes visitors a step back in time

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — Kline Creek Farm in DuPage County takes visitors back in time, with old maple trees and plenty of goods from the seasonal treat.

There are 15 maple trees that are at least 30 years old at the farm. Kids can learn to drill the trees to get maple sap.

The syrup is for cooking, with cornbread and waffles. Kids can also learn how to shell corn to help feed the farm animals.

Kline Creek Farm is a great place to learn what life was like in the 1800s. The corn and sap are used to cook in a farmhouse with no electricity or running water.

The farm is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday through Monday. Maple syrup demonstrations are done on weekends through the end of March.