Kim Foxx addresses state of State’s Attorney’s Office following year of controversy

CHICAGO — Following a tumultuous year marked by increasing crime and strained relationships with Chicago’s Mayor and CPD’s Superintendent, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx addressed her office’s challenges on Friday.

Foxx said she first and foremost remains focused on reducing violence in the city.

“800 murders is absolutely unacceptable. We approved 86 percent of the adult felony charges that were presented to us by police,” Foxx said.

Charges were approved on more than 7,000 gun cases in 2021, with the office holding a 75 percent conviction rate on those cases.

Foxx addressed her at-times tense relationship with the Chicago Police Department, with the two sides clashing in the public eye over carjackings and shootings in the city.

“We’ve had our disagreements and that’s been emphasized more than the many things we agree on. And I think one of the unfortunate things in the midst of this crisis instead of a focus on the issues there has been a focus on personality,” Foxx said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has publicly criticized Foxx over what Lightfoot sees as too lenient of a response to gun violence, utilizing controversial electronic monitoring.

Foxx pushed back on Lightfoot’s criticism.

“We’re prosecuting with integrity and we’re also doing our part to build trust in the criminal justice system,” Foxx said.

Foxx argued that behind the headlines and disturbing smash-and-grab incidents, ankle monitors are not the problem.

“We cannot operate as we have in the past and be rooted by emotion and not by the data and evidence that tells us what works,” Foxx said.