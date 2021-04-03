Kids play with chickens and hens at early Easter egg hunt at Schaumburg farm

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Children in Schaumburg got an early Easter egg hunt Saturday, and were able to play with chickens and hens as well at a Schaumburg farm.

Spring Valley Nature Center and Heritage Farm offers 135 acres of land as a living history farm filled with hens and roosters.

For the summer months, the farm also has pigs and cows on the land, making the spot a favorite with kids.

As far as how the expansive land is maintained, members of the staff said it’s old-fashioned.

“When we are open, we do work the fields,” assistant program coordinator Monique Inglot said.

For kids visiting on Saturday, they were able to hang out with the chickens and hens while getting an early Easter egg hunt.

“We go on a scavenger hunt, sugar them up and send them home,” environmental education specialist Elizabeth Hammon said.

Bright-colored plastic eggs are carefully hidden among the trees on the farm, giving the kids plenty of places to look.

While all the kids got some chocolate, one found the special silver and gold eggs, with a stuffed animal or chocolate bunny inside. He decided to hide one so another friend could find it.

The Spring Valley Nature Center and Heritage Farm is open year-round, and reservations are available online.