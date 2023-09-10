CHICAGO — First responders and kids from Chicago’s Austin neighborhood spent Sunday fishing.

About 100 kids got free rods, reels and lessons from Chicago police officers and firefighters who were willing to share their love of the sport.

Doug Aller with New Concept Benefit Group, a company that does financial planning for first responders, came up with the idea one day while sitting in traffic and seeing students leaving school.

For the third year, the event lured kids outdoors in hopes they’ll start a new hobby and learn about the importance of protecting the environment.

The event also gives children a chance to see officers and firefighters in a new light.