CHICAGO — The Kenwood high-rise apartment building that caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person dead and multiple people injured and displaced has had a history of unaddressed safety violations.

The fire erupted at Harbor Square starting on the 15th floor spreading all the way to the 24th floor. Firefighters believe the fire started in apartment 1508 where an elderly man is left dead.

Fire commissioner Annette Nance-Holt says the fire went up vertically until firefighters were able to gain control of it on the 24th floor.

Nine people were taken to the hospital including one firefighter with minor injuries.

After another fire took place in the complex two years ago, Harper Square has seen multiple health code violations. City records show the building failed to address the last seven records which many of were for fire alarms with the most recent complaint being in December.

Other city records show that there were other violations of doors missing fire tags and fire pumps in need to repair or replacement.

The city’s law department filed for an enforcement action against three violations with a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Residents are forced to figure out their next steps, a tenant living in the complex for 18 years worries about many of the affected tenants.

“It’s just sad to see all the tenants, some of them you know personally. They lost their unit, they lost pets,” Eli WIlliams said.

Chicago Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire. WGN reached out to Harper square for a comment was declined.