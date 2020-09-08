Kentucky added to Chicago travel order; California, Puerto Rico removed

The City of Chicago has added Kentucky to its Emergency Travel Order. It has removed California and Puerto Rico.

Starting Friday, anyone arriving from Kentucky will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Chicago, or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.

States already on the list are: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

Exceptions to the order include personal travel for medical care and parental shared custody, and for business travel to Chicago for essential workers.