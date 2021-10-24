CPD, CFD & Make-A-Wish help Portage Park boy become superhero for a day

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department teamed up with Make-A-Wish on Sunday to turn Navy Pier into a comic book adventure and help a boy play superhero for a day.

Cyrus Powers from Portage Park has cystic fibrosis. The nine-year-old wished to become the superhero “Minds-Eye.”

His mission: to save Chicago from the evil “Dr. Laugh,” who freezes his victims and steals their valuables.

Powers got to work, putting together a team to arrest Dr. Laugh and unfreeze his victims.

After the bust, Cyrus was presented with leadership awards as an honorary superhero police officer.

Cyrus also got another surprise: Navy Pier installed a giant version of his uniform’s insignia in the middle of the ferris wheel.