CHICAGO — Starting Monday, a three-year construction project will start on the Kennedy Expressway and is expected to cause major delays for drivers.

During the first phase of the $150 million project, the Illinois Department of Transportation will be doing deck overlay repairs on every bridge structure between the Edens and Ohio Street.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, IDOT will close the two left-hand inbound lanes of the Kennedy. It will take about a week for the full configuration to get in place.

The express lanes will stay open to inbound traffic around the clock until this year’s repairs are done.

“If they want to get on and off the Kennedy, it’s best that they stay to the right-hand side and use the local lanes,” Jon Schumacher, the bureau chief of construction for IDOT District 1, said. “If they’re going all the way downtown or going through, it’ll be best for them to use the reversible.”

IDOT is asking drivers to be patient and know what might work for their commute on Tuesday might not work in a few weeks.

Stage 2 is expected to start in 2024 and stage 3 is expected to start in 2025.

IDOT said crews will also repair potholes, patch the roadway and paint Hubbards Cave.