‘Keep Local Alive’ works to strengthen local businesses in wake of pandemic

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GENEVA, Ill. As most COVID-19 restrictions have all but disappeared, local businesses are working to pick up momentum after an incredibly difficult year.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond visited Cafe & Barr in Geneva and spoke to Bobbie Johnson of ‘Keep Local Alive’, a group that looks to bring action to repeated and often ignored calls to shop local.

The organization has utilized Facebook groups and local ambassadors to help spread the word about local creators and products, searching for innovative ways to compete with larger corporations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News