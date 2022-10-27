CHICAGO — A West Loop mural of Ye, the rapper formally known as Kanye West, was painted over Wednesday following a string of controversial comments made by the Chicago native.

Artist Jason Peterson designed the 8-foot-high mural of Ye last year.

The Sun-Times reports the artist painted over the Ye image because recent antisemitic remarks “crossed the line.”

The fallout continues following Ye’s antisemitic comments. Instagram and Twitter temporarily locked the artist from his accounts. Ye’s talent agency cut ties with the rapper and prolific athletes from the National Football league and National Basketball Association departed from Ye’s management agency. Companies including Gap and Adidas have also ended their partnerships with the rapper earlier this week.

According to Forbes, the ceased partnerships also contributed to the rapper losing his billionaire status.

Earlier this month, the artist tweeted he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” making an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.

In addition to his recent antisemitic comments, Ye had previously suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast,” among other controversial remarks. He also was criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his Yeezy collection show in Paris.