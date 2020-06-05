Kanye West joins protest calling for CPS to remove CPD from schools

CHICAGO — Chicago native Kanye West joined local community activists in a solidarity march for George Floyd Thursday on Chicago’s South Side.

The group was also calling for Chicago Public Schools to terminate its contract with the Chicago Police Department.

West arrived to the rally at 4600 block of South Dearborn Street and around 7:30 p.m. and marched for a short time with the demonstrators. He did not speak to the crowd. He has pledged to pay the college tuition of Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter.

In Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, the school board voted to end its contract with Minneapolis’s police department.

#KanyeWest arriving for Chicago protest calling for CPS to remove CPD from schools #GeorgeFloyd ⁦@WGNTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/gGSznLuYOw — Gaynor Hall (@gaynor_hall) June 5, 2020

The demonstrators said the money gained by terminating that contract should be invested instead in therapists, extracurricular activities, and restorative justice.

CPS officials issued a statement that said they value the feedback and they’re committed to continuing the dialogue. They said last summer the school district empowered the local school councils to determine if officers would be assigned to their schools.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.