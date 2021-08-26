Kanye West brings excitement, some COVID-19 concerns for ‘Donda’ listening event at Soldier Field

CHICAGO — Kanye West’s listening experience for his new album “Donda” is underway Thursday night at Soldier Field, but there are some concerns about a lack of COVID-19 protocols.

Attendees needed tickets, but not proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test.

The excitement for the Chicago native’s 10th studio album was mixed with some anxiety.

“Just being that close to people, we haven’t really been at a big event Michigan has been on lockdown too so this will be the first time I’ve been shoulder to shoulder with people since a few years ago,” fan Chris Champagne said.

No proof of vaccination was required, but 2,500 doses of Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines were available at a clinic set up inside Soldier Field. The Chicago Department of Public Health said about a dozen people took advantage of the clinic — and they were rewarded.

Those who got vaccinated were upgraded to VIP seats.

The large-scale event is taking place as health officials are investigating COVID-19 cases related to Market Days in Northalsted.

Earlier this month, authorities said that Lollapalooza did not become a super spreader event after 200 cases were reported among 400,000 attendees.

