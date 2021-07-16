Kane County Fair underway for first time in 2 years

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Suburban residents are flocking to the Kane County Fair this weekend in its first iteration since 2019.

For many attending the fair, it’s the first time getting out for the carnival food and thrilling rides since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheese curds are among the big sellers for food at the fair, which may not mix all that well with the rides at the event.

“I went on a bunch of rides, but I don’t think it’s a good idea because I almost puked,” one attendee said.

Taking the fun and games outdoors is a welcome change of pace after a year stuck inside for many, with video games and movies having to fill the gap.

Caleb Krueger and his father and brother said coming to the fair is a family tradition that was able to be revived this year.

Caleb raises pigs and took the top prize at the fair.

For Larry Breon, the president of the Kane County Fair, seeing the chicken grilling, beef sandwiches and fair desserts back out is touching.

Breon said the fair encourages unvaccinated patrons to wear masks while encouraging all to have a good time at the event’s return.

The Kane County Fair returns for festivities all day Saturday.

