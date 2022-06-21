CHICAGO — Cook County Sheriff K9 dogs are providing therapy at La Rabida Children’s Hospital’s outpatient clinic.

“Zilly” and “Ella” are the two K9 therapy dogs that will at the hospital every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon for the rest of the year. Ella was named after fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

Both have been trained and nationally recognized as therapy dogs who are specifically trained to comfort kids.

According to the hospital, the dogs will be on-hand to calm and soothe children and their families as they wait to see clinical staff for appointments and therapy.

The project is a partnership between La Rabida and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.