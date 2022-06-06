CHICAGO — A US Marshal K-9 is back with his deputy after being treated for gunshot wounds.

“Rin” was released from the veterinary over the weekend as Chicago police officers were on hand to salute.

The law enforcement dog and marshal were shot last Thursday while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side.

The deputy suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. The K-9 was seriously injured.

Police said a Chicago officer returned fire during the shooting but did not strike anyone. The Civilian Police of Accountability is investigating.

Tarrion Johnson, 19, faces charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal, the Chicago Police Department said. Officers arrested Johnson shortly after the shooting.