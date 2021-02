Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A juvenile is charged with a September shooting at Morse “L” station in the Roger’s Park neighborhood that left one man dead.

According to police, the juvenile offender shot a 36-year-old man on Sept. 15, in the 1400 block of W. Morse Avenue.

The teen was taken into custody Thursday in the 6400 block of N. Winchester Avenue. He is charged with first-degree murder and due in court Friday.