CHICAGO — An adult and a juvenile are dead after a crash in the early morning hours of Christmas near Interstate 94 in Chicago.

Illinois State Police said the single-car crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on the I-94 northbound ramp from 71st Street.

An adult and two juveniles were in the car, state police said. The adult and one of the juveniles were killed.

The other juvenile was injured and taken to the hospital in unknown condition, state police said.

Additional information, including the identities of those involved, hasn’t been released.