CHICAGO — A rally and march organized by the Chicago ‘Justice for Palestine’ organization has attracted a large crowd to the Loop Friday evening, with protestors marching down Michigan Avenue.

The rally follows a ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas, the militant organization that controls the Gaza Strip. The agreement took effect at 2 a.m. local time on Friday.

The 2-week crisis resulted in the deaths of over 200 people, with the vast majority of those killed being Palestinians.