CHICAGO — With the judge hoping it would be wrapped up by the end of Tuesday, the jury selection process in Ed Burke’s federal corruption trial appears to be moving slowly.

At the speed things are going, opening statements may not start until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.

Former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke walked into the Dirksen Federal Building by himself on Tuesday morning for day two of jury selection.

He is facing 14 counts of racketeering, bribery and extortion. Burke’s co-defendants are Peter Andrews, a longtime political aide, and Charles Cui, a real estate developer.

So far on Tuesday, only a handful of potential jurors have been questioned with Burke listened in seated at the center table.

He is specifically accused of withholding city permits to strong arm developers and businesses into using his private law firm — which handled tax appeals.

It’s been nearly five years since the FBI raided Burke’s offices in his ward and City Hall. Prosecutors brought charges after years of investigation that included the longest wiretap in U.S. history. More than 9,000 phone calls were recorded to or from Burke, federal authorities said.

Monday was his first appearance in court since 2019.

The pool of more than 50 jurors will be whittled down to 12 and four alternates.