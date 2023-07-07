CHICAGO — After a short deliberation, a jury has ruled against a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Harith Augustus.

Closing arguments wrapped up Friday afternoon and the jury deliberated for just a few hours before sharing their verdict.

37-year-old Harith Augustus was shot and killed by Chicago police in the South Shore neighborhood in July of 2018.

Security footage released showed the well-known barber was walking home from work when he was stopped by police officers. The interaction turned hostile and Augustus was seen reaching for a gun on his waistband when he was shot by a Chicago police officer.

The deadly shooting resulted in immediate outcry from the South Shore community and several days of marches in support of Augustus and his family.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by his family claimed that the shooting was unprovoked and unlawful. The suit charged several Chicago Police Department officers, the police superintendent at the time and the city of Chicago.

After two weeks of trial, a jury rejected those claims and ruled in favor of the city and the police officers involved in the shooting.

Augustus’s family’s attorney said he was surprised by the quick decision.

“We’re disappointed, we disagree with it,” Attorney Locke Bowman said. “We think what happened to Harith Augustus was wrong and it should not have happened. It was wounding to the South Shore community and the broader city of Chicago.”

The family’s attorney said that right now they are letting the news sink in, but they plan to regroup and determine if there are next steps to be taken.