CHICAGO — The Ed Burke trial enters its second month Monday and the day began with a shakeup on the jury.

One juror has been removed after falling ill. Rather than wait for her recovery, all parties agreed to remove her from the jury to be replaced with the first alternate.

It’s an indication of how the judge is motivated to finish the trial before the holidays.

As far as the substance of the trial, the prosecution said it plans to pause its presentation of the alleged bribery of Ed Burke over a Binny’s Beverage Depot sign.

They are shifting back to the alleged Burger King scheme.

That part of the trial involves allegations that Burke used his official position to hold up construction permits for a remodeling project at a Southwest Side Burger King.

The Burger King allegations also involves his long-term aide Peter Andrews.

Also Monday, the defense plans to begin its case by calling a witness out of order due to a medical issue.

Normally, the defense would only begin once the prosecution rests its case — but accommodations are being made cause the critical witness would not be available for weeks due to a surgery.

Burke is charged with 14 counts of racketeering, bribery and extortion.