CHICAGO — Residents in the city’s Pullman neighborhood are marking Juneteenth with a day-long community recommitment celebration.

An untraditional parade kicked the celebrations off Monday. Many drove in a car caravan through the residential blocks to encourage residents to take part in the Juneteenth celebrations.

The parade then led into a block party along 104th and Corliss Streets. This year’s them is “Paint The Hood Orange.”

The color orange represents the anti-gun violence movement and the event’s mission of violence prevention.

Additionally, more than 500 youth have signed up for a basketball tournament and championship games.

While Juneteenth is when the last slaves were freed in Galveston, Texas — two years after the emancipation proclamation — the now federal holiday will be centered around youth basketball and a recommitment to community in the Pullman neighborhood.

Organizers said the location of where all the events are happening is more important.

“It’s important we celebrate Juneteenth in Pullman because the First National Park Rangers were the Buffalo Soldiers and that was the last regimen of the Civil War that rode into Galveston, Texas and let the soldiers know slavery was over. So it’s only fitting we do it in this National Park of the city,” said David Peterson, President of the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum.

The block party will go until 7 p.m. Monday. It’s a free event filled with food, games, performances and special presentations.

The Chicago Police Interim Supt. Fred Waller will also be making an appearance Monday afternoon.