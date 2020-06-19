Juneteenth to be marked with celebrations across Chicago area

CHICAGO — Friday is Juneteenth, the day that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

While it is not a federally recognized holiday, communities around the country are planning events to mark the occasion.

Chicagoans are marking Juneteenth with rallies, car caravans, virtual celebrations and a protest in Union Park.

Gov. JB Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle are participating in a march and rally in Grant Park.

The city says to expect closures around Grant Park starting at 9 a.m., along with possible rolling closures due to rallies and marches.

Black business owners are holding a car caravan starting at 35th and State and ending at Washington Park.

Pritzker ordered flags in Illinois be lowered to honor the day, and to pay respect to those who lost their lives.

Several local banks say they will close early in observance of the day. JP Morgan Chase, PNC and Santander are among those that will close their branches for the unofficial holiday.

It has taken on even more importance this year amid nationwide protests over racial inequalities.

The City Council voted to recognize Juneteenth, but stopped short Wednesday of making it an official city holiday.

