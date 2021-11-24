Julie Unruh says goodbye to WGN after 20 years

CHICAGO — After 20 years, anchor and reporter Julie Unruh said goodbye to WGN on Wednesday.

She first joined the news department in September of 2001. Julie was a general assignment reporter for WGN Evening News and WGN News at Nine and Ten, before landing the position as Midday News anchor in 2020.

She has covered human interest, political and breaking news, earning praise for her in depth coverage of the political corruption trials of former Governor George Ryan and ex-governor Rod Blagojevich.

Before joining the WGN news team, Julie spent two years as an anchor and reporter on Chicagoland TV (CLTV).

We will miss you, Julie. Best of luck to you always!