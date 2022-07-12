CHICAGO — Making the move from music to politics, Julian “Jumpin'” Perez is running for 26th Ward alderman.

For the last four decades, Perez has been known as one of the godfathers of house music in Chicago. Now, he is seeking to unseat 26th Ward incumbent Roberto Molonado. The 26th Ward represents portions of Humboldt Park, Hermosa, Belmont Cragin and Logan Square.

Perez got his start DJ’ing in the ’80s and hit the B96 airwaves in 1989. He has held a strong following ever since. During the pandemic, Perez held an outdoor drive-in New Year’s Eve in Broadview.

On Tuesday, he officially announced that he is running.

“I think they’ve seen who I am and what I stand for and they really understand the passion in my heart for this community and for people in general,” Perez said.

Over the years, he started the Julian Jumpin’ Perez Foundation and became an entrepreneur — running nightclubs, retail stores and a real estate and mortgage company.

Perez said the issues he is most passionate about are small business development, investing in the community and fighting crime.

“There has to be the trust between law enforcement and the community. We need somebody to bridge that gap,” Perez said. “I’m that guy.”

Perez is holding a private fundraising event Thursday at Azul.