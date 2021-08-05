Judge refuses park group’s request to block Obama Presidential Center

CHICAGO — A federal judge on Thursday refused a park group’s request to block construction for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago’s Jackson Park.

Protect Our Parks had sought an injunction to block preparation of the site for the $700 million museum, library and event space.

“After considering the parties’ briefs and oral argument, this Court finds that Plaintiffs have not met the standard for injunctive relief on their federal claims, and accordingly denies their motion for preliminary injunction,” U.S. District Court Judge John Blakey wrote. While the case is not closed, the judge’s order essentially removes the last remaining roadblock for construction to begin.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for August 16, according to the Chicago Tribune. Several groups have expressed concern about using city park land for the project and its impact on the surrounding community.

Four years after their terms in office ended, the libraries and presidential centers of both former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were already constructed and welcoming visitors. The Obama Center has been delayed by a series of legal moves as well as the Trump administration’s refusal to grant necessary approvals.