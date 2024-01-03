CHICAGO — A federal judge on Wednesday granted a six month delay in former Illinois Speaker of the House Mike Madigan’s corruption trial.

On Wednesday, U.S. Judge John Robert Blakey gave Mike Madigan’s defense team permission to delay the start date of the former speaker’s trial from April 1 to Oct. 8.

Judge Blakey agreed to push the start of the trial back while the U.S. Supreme Court considers “Snyder vs the United States,” a separate case in Indiana, that defense attorneys say could clarify questions about a bribery statue, and according to legal documents, “materially impact nearly every phase of this case.”

In reference to delaying the Madigan trial, Judge Blakey said “better to do it right than to do it twice” after making his ruling.

The former Illinois Speaker of the House is facing a 23 count indictment. Madigan is accused of leading a criminal scheme to make him wealthy and gain more political power, while he served in office.

Michael McClain, a longtime friend of Madigan’s, who was convicted in May during the “ComEd Four” trial, appeared in court by video on Wednesday.

McClain and Madigan will be on trial together in October.

Madigan had permission to appear for Wednesday’s hearing via video as well but decided to appear in person.