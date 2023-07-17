CHICAGO — Federal Judge James Zagel, who presided over some of Chicago’s biggest trials, has died.

Zagel was on the bench for the corruption trial of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and also the landmark Family Secrets mob trial.

As a prosecutor, he helped convict Richard Speck in the murders of eight nursing students.

Zagel was known for his sharp legal mind, but also his love of the arts. His interests ranged from writing to acting.

He penned a legal thriller and appeared in two Hollywood movies.

Zagel died Saturday at the age of 82 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Margaret Maxwell Zagel.