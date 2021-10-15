Judge formalizes trial date for Jussie Smollett

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 14: Actor Jussie Smollett leaves Leighton Criminal Courthouse after his court appearance on March 14, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Jury selection in the trial of Jussie Smollett will officially begin November 29.

Earlier this month, a Cook County judge had scheduled the trial. On Friday it was formalized.

Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported that two masked men attacked him in downtown Chicago in January 2019. At the time, he was starring in the TV show “Empire,” which was filmed in Chicago.

After initial charges against him were dropped by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office, a special prosecutor was appointed and charged him with felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing false police reports about what happened. The actor has denied the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.