WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has denied a request by a Chicago police officer to move his upcoming criminal trial — one that stems from the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection — out of the nation’s capital.

Karol Chwiesiuk, a CPD officer who was charged with five misdemeanors after he and thousands of other supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the United State Capitol building two years ago, is scheduled to go to trial on May 1.

Last December, federal prosecutors brought charges against Chwiesiuk’s sister, who allegedly joined Chwiesiuk when he entered the Capitol.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly denied a motion submitted by the Chwiesiuk siblings that sought to have the trial moved from Washington, D.C. to any other federal court district in the country — except for the Northern District of Illinois.

In bringing the motion, the Chwiesiuks’ attorney, Nishay Sanan, pointed to the significant media coverage of the insurrection and news stories that focused on Chwiesiuk’s employment with the CPD.

In her denial of the motion, Kollar-Kotelly wrote: “The Court recognizes that some of the articles Defendants cite do include pointed language, including statements from public officials casting blame on Karol Chwiesiuk. However, the fact that some coverage may be ‘hostile in tone and accusatory in content’ is not enough to show prejudice when ‘[t]he overwhelming bulk of the material submitted… consists of straightforward, unemotional factual accounts of events.’”

Chwiesiuk was arrested in June 2021 and charged with five misdemeanor counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or ground without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Prosecutors offered him a plea deal last year, but he turned it down.

Chwiesiuk was stripped of his police powers and placed on no-pay status after his arrest while the CPD opened its own internal investigation.