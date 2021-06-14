José Torres named interim CEO of Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO — The former head of the second largest schools district in Illinois will become the interim CEO of the largest school district in the state.

José Torres will take over for Dr. Janice Jackson when she steps down as Chicago Public Schools CEO at the end of the month, according to multiple reports.

Torres was the superintendent of Elgin-based District U-46. More recently he served as president of the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will hold a press conference with Jackson at 1:15 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.