Joliet under boil order after water main breaks

JOLIET, Ill. — Residents in Joliet should find out Wednesday if their water is safe to drink.

The Department of Public Utlities is analyzing water samples collected Tuesday to confirm the quality. After all water quality parameters are met, then the precautionary boil order will be lifted.

Until then, the order remains in effect.

A series of water main breaks over the weekend prompted the boil order, just in case there were any cross contimanation during repairs.

For more info go to www.joliet.gov/boilorders.