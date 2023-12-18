CHICAGO — Communication has broken down between Chicago and Texas as buses full of migrants are arriving just about every day without coordination.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson isn’t happy about it.

During a press conference on Monday, Johnson was frustrated when asked about the death of a migrant boy and rogue buses from Texas randomly dropping off new arrivals.

“They’re just dropping people off anywhere,” Johnson said. “Do you understand how raggedy and how evil that is? You just gon’ put people on a bus and take them somewhere and drop them off in the middle of the night?”

Johnson administration officials said the migrants are no longer being dropped off at the city’s landing zone and buses are doing this in response to harsher penalties for bus owners who violate a new city ordinance.

Last month, the city implemented new rules requiring buses arrive Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in designated areas. But some buses have begun dropping off migrants in nearby municipalities.

Johnson lashed out at Republican Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, the architect of the busing program.

“We have a governor, a governor, an elected official in that state of Texas that is placing families on buses without shoes, cold, wet, tired, hungry, afraid, traumatized,” Johnson said. “The governor of Texas needs to take a look in the mirror of the chaos that he’s causing for this country.”

Meanwhile, the Johnson administration reports it’s stopped using police stations as emergency staging areas with only a handful of migrants remaining.