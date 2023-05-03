CHICAGO — Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has named former Chief of Patrol Fred Waller interim police superintendent.

Waller is coming out of retirement to take the job — after spending nearly three and a half decades with CPD. He retired in Aug. 2020 and will officially take over on May 15, the same day as Johnson’s inauguration.

Waller, the former chief of patrol, was passed over the CPD superintendent job that went to Eddie Johnson in 2016.

When he retired, Waller had attained the third-highest rank in the Chicago Police Department and sources told WGN’s Erik Runge that he is respected within the department and is known as a “cop’s cop.”

“I’m honored to be selected as the Interim Superintendent for the Chicago Police Department and am ready to lead the department through this crucial moment. After listening to Mayor-elect Johnson’s comprehensive vision for public safety, I knew this was the right moment to come out of retirement,” said Waller.

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, which is the agency charged with submitting three finalists for the permanent CPD superintendent position, has until mid-July to announce the three.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson’s has stated his preference of putting a CPD veteran in the position.

“Chief Waller has dedicated his career to serving the people of Chicago at virtually every level of the Chicago Police Department from patrol officer to third in command. He has the vision, experience, and integrity to lead the department through this pivotal time as we build a safer, stronger Chicago,” said Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.

The current CPD interim Supt. Eric Carter is retiring on May 15 after taking over for David Brown, who left to take a job in the private sector back in Texas.