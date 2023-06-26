CHICAGO — Chicago’s six-week summer job program for young people kicked off Monday with support from Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Held in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood, Johnson made a special appearance to congratulate kids on their new jobs Monday morning at the orientation for ‘One Summer Chicago.’

The annual summer job initiative employs more than 25,000 young people between the ages of 14 and 24.

Offered in the program are jobs in technology, healthcare and media. All city offices will also employ young people, including the mayor’s office.

The Chicago Police Department is taking on 76 people.

Interim CPD superintendent Fred Waller says the participants will work with community policing officers.

The city has also partnered with a private sector to allow young people to work for the Chicago Cubs and Amazon.

Mayor Johnson says the program invests in the city’s youth, which is the key to creating safer neighborhoods and a better future for kids and young adults.

“In order to build a better, stronger, safer Chicago, we have to invest in the soul of Chicago and that starts with our young people,” Johnson said. “By creating pathways to employment for youth, we are showing our young people that we truly do love them and that we trust them; we believe in them and that they truly do have a seat at the table.”

Mayor Johnson says the program has 2,000 additional jobs this year compared to last summer, adding that his office plans to grow that number year after year.