CHICAGO — John’s Pizzeria, which has been located in Bucktown since 1957, is closing at the end of the month.

The restaurant’s owner, Larry Imburgia, told WGN News the establishment is closing due to a family dispute.

Located in the 2100 block of North Western, just north of Armitage, since 1957 — Imburgia said the dining room has largely remained unchanged since then.

Medium thin with light beef, well done

The last day will be June 30.

In the announcement on Facebook, the restaurant posted an old menu from 1957 showing a large cheese pizza for $1.50.

Fans have posted several memories in the comment section of the Facebook post expressing their dismay.

John’s also said half baked pizzas, which can be frozen, are available for purchase.