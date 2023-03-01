CHICAGO – John R. Lausch, Jr., the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois since 2017, announced his resignation Wednesday.

His last day on the job will be March 11.

Appointed by former President Donald Trump, Lausch was sworn in on Nov. 22. 2017.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago,” Lausch said. “I want to thank all of my talented colleagues in the office, as well as our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, for their hard work and dedicated public service during my tenure. It was my honor each and every day to help carry out the office’s mission to uphold the rule of law, keep our country safe, and protect our civil rights.”

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Morris “Sonny” Pasqual will assume the position of United States Attorney on an acting basis.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in early January that Lausch would step down sometime in “early 2023” to enter the private sector.

The news comes after Chicago Supt. David Brown announced his resignation from the Chicago Police Department after nearly three years, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office. His last day will be March 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.