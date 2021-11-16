John Catanzara officially retires from Chicago Police Dept, will continue as head of union

John Catanzara has officially retired from the Chicago Police Department. He will continue as head of the police union.

Catanzara turned in his retirement papers Tuesday morning following a an evidentiary hearing Monday.

He said he wants to run for mayor of Chicago in 2023.

Chicago FOP President John Catanzara officially retired from CPD today-before the end of his ongoing termination hearing which he called a charade.I asked him if he would do anything different and he said “Not a damn thing.” @FOP7Chicago @WGNNews @WGNRadioNews pic.twitter.com/cssi4VnJ3D — Erik Runge (@WGNErik) November 16, 2021

FOP President John Catanzara has officially retired from the Chicago Police Department, though he will continue on as union boss.



He wrote "Finally!!! Let's go Brandon" in the remarks section of his retirement paperwork. pic.twitter.com/YD1w9grKAV — Sam Charles (@samjcharles) November 16, 2021

Catanzara’s retirement announcement came after he faced questions from a city attorney during an evidentiary hearing Monday.

Catanzara, who joined the department in 1995, was accused of violating a host of CPD rules with vulgar and incendiary comments that made on Facebook in the years before he was elected FOP president.

He was also accused of improperly filing complaints against one of his previous supervisors, as well as former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson over his involvement in a 2018 anti-violence march on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

“This case is about an officer, John Catanzara, who violated the rules of conduct in efforts to bring attention to himself and, in the process, thumb his nose at superior officers and department directives along the way,” Jim Lydon, an attorney representing CPD Supt. David Brown, said in his opening statement Monday.

The typically brash Catanzara pushed back on several questions posed by Lydon, though he did freely acknowledge that he filed the complaint against Johnson, and then another against his former commander after that commander killed the other complaint against Johnson.

Catanzara smirked at several of the questions, sometimes while leaning back in his chair or while resting his head in one of his hands.

Catanzara, who has faced dozens of misconduct allegations throughout his career, was elected president of the Fraternal Order of Police last year, and he’s believed to be the first union leader to hold the job while stripped of his police powers.

Before Catanzara’s announcement at the end of Monday’s proceedings, the city was seeking to have him fired. Currently, the CPD pays his salary, though it is reimbursed by the FOP. Union by-laws state that termination from the department would not totally preclude Catanzara from continuing as FOP president.

Catanzara has remained a frequent sparring partner with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Earlier this year, he encouraged officers to shirk a mandate that required all city employees to disclose their vaccination status.

Tim Grace, an FOP attorney, said the city’s strategy in Catanzara’s case was “very much a ‘let’s throw everything at the wall and see what sticks’ approach.” Grace characterized Catanzara as a “classic whistleblower” who was seeking to hold CPD bosses accountable.

“The evidence will show that he’s been fighting against hypocrisy and shortcomings in the Chicago Police Department for his 27-year career as a police officer,” Grace added.