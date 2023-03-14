CHICAGO — Grills were fired up and employees worked diligently to keep up with demand from orders that held a special meaning in Morgan Park Tuesday.

Joey’s Red Hots on the corner of Western Avenue and West 115th Street held a fundraiser in honor of fallen Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez Lasso, with all proceeds going toward his loved ones.

“100% of the profits that’s coming in today goes to the family,” said Nick Iozzo, owner of Joey’s Red Hots.

Vasquez Lasso was shot and killed in the line of duty responding to a domestic disturbance call in Gage Park on March 1. Since then, there has been an outpouring of comfort and support for those he left behind.

“So many people are coming out just for that reason,” Iozza said. “It makes you feel good.”

Among those who came out to support the Vasquez Lasso family Tuesday was Charles Knight, who has dealt with similar tragedy himself. His brother — also a CPD officer — was shot and killed in the late 90’s.

“Every time something like this happens, it brings everything back,” Knight said. “But it’s so great, the community [being] like this and the things they’re doing here. It’s great.”

While Joey’s Red Hots in Morgan Park was the only location holding a fundraiser Tuesday, anyone interested in making a donation toward Vasquez Lasso’s family can do so at any of the five Joey’s Red Hots locations found throughout Chicagoland.