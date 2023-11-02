CHICAGO — Refugees who are looking for employment are checking out a job fair Thursday at Misericordia Home.

Nearly 500 refugees from Venezuela, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Ukraine have registered and showed up for the fair that puts them face to face with potential opportunities.

With the help of interpreters, refugees will meet with representatives in healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, logistics and many more.

More than 400 vacancies are available. These companies are committed to hiring them and providing needed support to succeed in the workplace.

This event is not just about finding them a job, but also assisting them to get their degrees accredited, financial advising, providing information on government benefits and language classes.

One of the organizers is a refugee from Afghanistan who understands the struggle of settling in a new country and the importance of these resources.

The job fair will run until 3 p.m. Thursday. All refugees must be legally authorized to work.