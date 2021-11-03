Job fair held at St. Sabina Church Wednesday

CHICAGO — St. Sabina Church and Fed-Ex are pairing up to fill some positions ahead of the busy holiday season.

The job fair opened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday and is being hosted by the church’s employment resource center inside St. Sabina’s rectory, 1210 W. 78th Place. It will run until 3 p.m.

There were a number of people signed in before the fair officially got underway. Several jobseekers are interested in talking to representatives from Fed-Ex.

More than 400 positions are available.

For more information, go to: saintsabina.org