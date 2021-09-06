Jim’s Original, home of the Maxwell Street Polish, no longer open around the clock

CHICAGO — Late night eaters are going to have to find a new all-night hot dog stand on the Near West Side.

As of Friday night, Jim’s Original — famous for its Maxwell Street Polish sausages — is being forced to close down between 1 and 6 a.m daily. For the first time in its history, the stand will not be open around the clock.

Jim’s owners say their landlord, the University of Illinois at Chicago, dictated the new rules in order to cut back on neighborhood crime. They estimate the stand, located at 1250 S. Union Ave., does between 15 to 20 percent of it’s business during those early morning hours.

The Chicago institution has fed hungry diners for more than 80 years.

