CHICAGO — Chicago’s Very Own Jim Belushi spent time Friday with WGN News to discuss the upcoming Blues Brothers show at the Old Joliet Prison Yard.

The show is part of the inaugural Blues Brothers Con festival on August 19 and 20.

The Old Joliet Prison, which was the site of the opening scene in the movie, has been renovated. Belushi will be performing with Dan Aykroyd, aka “Elwood Blues.”

He also discussed his involvement with the Last Prisoner Project.

Concert attendees can also tour parts of the old prison at the show.

Belushi also stuck around after the commercial break to do the weather with Demetrius Ivory and Tom Skilling.