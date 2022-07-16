CHICAGO — A local non-profit organization aimed to help out college-bound students Saturday.

The Jessie White Foundation welcomed a caravan of soon-to-be college students near West Chicago Ave and North Hudson Ave with care packages containing essential supplies aimed at helping them adjust to living on their own at college.

“Education has always been my dream,” said Jamari Roberson, a soon-to-be education major at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. “I’m really excited to get on a college campus.”

By the end of the event, the foundation had sent 500 students off with care packages to take with them to college.

“Seeing these young people, who are going off to college so they can become some of our future leaders one day, it warms your heart,” said Jessie White.