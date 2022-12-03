CHICAGO — Hundreds turned out for a celebration honoring the career of Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White at the Community Center that bears his own name Saturday.

In fitting form, the event featured a giveaway of 500 winter coats and 200 pairs of socks, the 14th straight year White has been a part of the coat giveaway at the community center. This year, White partnered with Alderman Walter Burnett to help keep the 27th Ward warm this winter.

“Since I was a little boy, Jesse White has been giving us stuff,” Burnett said at the event. “He’s been giving us shoes, socks, coats, bats, gloves, bikes, you name it. Whatever people donated to him; he would give it right back to the neighborhood.”

While the event was a chance to thank White for his decades of service to the community in office before he retires next month, the 88-year-old public servant said he doesn’t plan on slowing down when it comes to helping the community he loves.

“Someone asked [me] if I’m going to remain in the community or am I going to go down to the Bahamas, or Hawaii, or someplace,” White said. “No, I’m going to stay right here in the neighborhood and continue to do the work that I’ve done long before I became an elected official.”