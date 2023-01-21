CHICAGO — Rainbow PUSH officials made a special visit Saturday to the inmates of the Cook County Jail hoping to inspire them.

A whole host of visitors were led by civil rights icon Jesse Jackson.

One of his top aides was there too, all part of an effort to engage with those inside, many of whom will soon wrap up their time behind bars and reenter society.

“When you come out, let’s fight to have work with liveable wages,” Rep. Jonathan Jackson, D-Illinois, said. “So we can transform vacant lots into houses and businesses.”

To help with that transition, Rainbow PUSH officials encouraged those gathered to enroll in educational and mental health programs.

They also encouraged people to make sure they have a voice in their own futures by registering to vote.

It was all aimed at giving those in need a second chance and the best chance for success going forward.