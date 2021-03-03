Jesse Jackson out of rehabilitation center after surgery

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 12: Civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson leads a small group from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in a protest outside the United Airlines terminal at O’Hare International Airport on April 12, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. United Airlines has been struggling to repair their corporate image after a cell phone video was released showing a passenger being dragged from his seat and bloodied by airport police after he refused to leave a reportedly overbooked flight that was preparing to fly from Chicago to Louisville. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson has been discharged from a rehabilitation center where he spent more than three weeks following an illness and surgery.

The 79-year-old founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition was hospitalized for eight days in earlier this year.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the civil rights leader said Tuesday he could not walk when transferred to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab on Feb. 6.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition has said Jackson experienced “abdominal discomfort” on Jan. 29 and was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Jackson’s longtime spokesman later confirmed it was gallbladder surgery.